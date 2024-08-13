DHT Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the shipping company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

DHT has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years. DHT has a payout ratio of 52.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DHT to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.2%.

DHT Stock Performance

DHT traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,495,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,777. DHT has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $12.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of -0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. DHT had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 16.34%. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DHT will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

