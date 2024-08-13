Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target to $6.00

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Azul Stock Performance

NYSE AZUL opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Azul will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Azul by 35.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 20.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Azul by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

