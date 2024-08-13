Desjardins Increases Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$80.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRU. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Metro from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Metro from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities upgraded Metro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$82.14.

Shares of TSE:MRU traded up C$1.24 on Tuesday, reaching C$80.65. The company had a trading volume of 149,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,454. Metro has a 52-week low of C$65.43 and a 52-week high of C$83.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$77.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

