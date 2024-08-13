DENTSPLY SIRONA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,500 put options on the company. This is an increase of 679% compared to the typical daily volume of 321 put options.

Shares of XRAY traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 892,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,709. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $38.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.45%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

