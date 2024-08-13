Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Short Interest Update

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Shares of WILYY stock remained flat at $18.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

