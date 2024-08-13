Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $98.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $179.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.25.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,462,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

