Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CEO Buys $115,393.42 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,950.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.50. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.26%.

DK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Delek US by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Delek US by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 510.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,747,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

