Degen (DEGEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $61.86 Million

Degen (DEGEN) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Degen has traded up 50.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Degen token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Degen has a market cap of $61.86 million and approximately $15.31 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Degen

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00501497 USD and is up 11.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $19,869,024.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

