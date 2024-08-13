Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 105,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,092,000 after purchasing an additional 43,352 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,780.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.78.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

DE stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $345.01. 1,581,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,656. The company has a market capitalization of $95.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $438.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.60.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.