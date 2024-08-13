D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
D2L Stock Performance
Shares of D2L stock remained flat at C$8.75 during trading on Monday. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.56. D2L has a 1-year low of C$4.96 and a 1-year high of C$9.45.
D2L Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than D2L
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for D2L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D2L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.