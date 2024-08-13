D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Benchmark

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

QBTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley began coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.68.

QBTS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,129. The company has a market cap of $153.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.98. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emil Michael sold 36,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $47,258.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 962,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,539.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 270,096 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 85,351 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

