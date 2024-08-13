D. Scott Neal Inc. Trims Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

D. Scott Neal Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.68. 5,017,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,354,986. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.88. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

