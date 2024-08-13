D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 4,182 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,159,074,000 after buying an additional 4,222,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $554,685,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,659,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,799,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,876,000 after purchasing an additional 496,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PPG Industries by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,424,000 after purchasing an additional 417,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.40. 1,299,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.78 and a 200 day moving average of $133.82.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

