D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 3,798 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2,298.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $301,000. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 8.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 211,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $261,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,868,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,400,232. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.08. The company has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $860,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,363,931.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $860,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,363,931.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,174 shares of company stock worth $12,240,223 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.