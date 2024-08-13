D.B. Root & Company LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,788,000 after buying an additional 88,472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after buying an additional 352,841 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,548,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,281,000 after buying an additional 194,624 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,832,000 after buying an additional 157,269 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $108.80 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.50 and a 200-day moving average of $107.90.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

