D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 4,535 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,418,883,000 after purchasing an additional 443,755 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,855,000 after purchasing an additional 470,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $757,276,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,217,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,922,000 after purchasing an additional 135,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.50. 8,740,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,800,303. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Evercore ISI raised CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

