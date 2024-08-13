D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 2,746 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,844,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF remained flat at $38.02 during trading on Monday. 2,183,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,594. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $40.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.