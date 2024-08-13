D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 2,006 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,581 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,034,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in NIKE by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC dropped their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

NIKE Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE NKE traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $74.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,055,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,388,803. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average is $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

