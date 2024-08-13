D.B. Root & Company LLC Invests $363,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 124,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $18,978,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

Shares of AMAT opened at $193.09 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.92.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

