D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after buying an additional 5,073,271 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,983 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,762 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.34. 2,720,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,995. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2669 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

