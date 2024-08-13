D.B. Root & Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in Littelfuse by 407.9% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 88.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 166,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Littelfuse by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,334,000 after purchasing an additional 46,361 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total transaction of $1,037,061.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,340,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total transaction of $1,037,061.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,340,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFUS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.50.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.8 %

LFUS stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $240.71. 62,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,437. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.56. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $275.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

