D.B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,895,015,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 787.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,296,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,122 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Visa by 14,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,500,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,856 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:V traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $259.89. The company had a trading volume of 26,737,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,200,879. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.35 and a 200 day moving average of $273.83. The company has a market cap of $473.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
