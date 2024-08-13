D.B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned 0.17% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHMM traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $55.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,016. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $58.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2381 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

