D.B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2024

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMMFree Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned 0.17% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of JHMM traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $55.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,016. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $58.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.23.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2381 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.