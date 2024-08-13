D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $165.85 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $173.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

