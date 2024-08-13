Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CMLS stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $204.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.00 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cumulus Media by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 426,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

