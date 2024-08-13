Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Cummins by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CMI traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $290.63. 767,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,837. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $322.83.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 53.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

