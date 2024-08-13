CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) versus Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT) Financial Contrast

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) and Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Next Technology has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CSG Systems International and Next Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 5.56% 28.77% 6.37% Next Technology N/A 68.67% 63.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

91.1% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Next Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Next Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CSG Systems International and Next Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $1.17 billion 1.18 $66.25 million $2.19 21.20 Next Technology $2.63 million 1.32 -$9.92 million N/A N/A

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Next Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CSG Systems International and Next Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 1 4 0 2.80 Next Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

CSG Systems International presently has a consensus target price of $58.80, suggesting a potential upside of 26.67%. Given CSG Systems International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than Next Technology.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Next Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc. The company also provides a public SaaS-based revenue management and payments platform. In addition, it offers managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. Further, the company provides operational services, including infrastructure management comprised of hardware, application, and environmental management; application configuration management, such as configuration development, release, and deployment; and business operations management, which includes event processing, revenue management, and settlement. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Next Technology

Next Technology Holding Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers chatGPT technical services; and technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong and Singapore. The company was formerly known as WeTrade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Next Technology Holding Inc in April 2024. Next Technology Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

