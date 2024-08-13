Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($19.50) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

Crown ElectroKinetics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $549.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.

