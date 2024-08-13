Cronos (CRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.37 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Cronos has a market cap of $2.37 billion and approximately $6.46 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0891 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00035058 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008178 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

