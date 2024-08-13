Critical Contrast: DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) versus Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Barings BDC has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barings BDC and DigitalBridge Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings BDC $123.25 million 8.39 $128.00 million $1.23 7.93 DigitalBridge Group $877.28 million 2.41 $185.28 million $1.55 7.86

Dividends

DigitalBridge Group has higher revenue and earnings than Barings BDC. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barings BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Barings BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Barings BDC pays out 84.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DigitalBridge Group pays out 2.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Barings BDC and DigitalBridge Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings BDC 45.35% 10.77% 4.78% DigitalBridge Group 26.64% 3.14% 1.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Barings BDC and DigitalBridge Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings BDC 0 2 1 0 2.33 DigitalBridge Group 0 0 7 1 3.13

Barings BDC presently has a consensus target price of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 0.75%. DigitalBridge Group has a consensus target price of $19.59, indicating a potential upside of 60.87%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Barings BDC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.1% of Barings BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Barings BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats Barings BDC on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barings BDC

(Get Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc. is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. It specializes in mezzanine, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. It invests in manufacturing and distribution; business services and technology; transportation and logistics; consumer product and services. It invests in United States. It invests in companies with EBITDA of $10 million to $75 million, typically in private equity sponsor backed.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.