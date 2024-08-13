Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Downgraded by Desjardins to “Tender”

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$7.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$5.50. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.86% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CR. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark cut shares of Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.90 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.55.
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.
