Creative Realities (CREX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Creative Realities to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. On average, analysts expect Creative Realities to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Creative Realities stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89. Creative Realities has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $44.20 million, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 3.30.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Creative Realities in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company's solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

