Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in July

Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Shares of Craneware stock remained flat at $30.00 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59. Craneware has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

