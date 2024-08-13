Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Corning by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,474,000 after buying an additional 2,597,878 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $296,054,000 after purchasing an additional 146,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $247,721,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,179,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $218,609,000 after purchasing an additional 105,994 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.23.

Corning Price Performance

GLW traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.32. 4,119,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,212,283. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

