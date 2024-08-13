Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stake Lifted by Crown Oak Advisors LLC

Crown Oak Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up approximately 4.8% of Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Copart by 9.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Copart by 44.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,602,000 after buying an additional 636,438 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Copart by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,922,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,187,000 after buying an additional 400,940 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Copart by 40.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Copart Stock Down 1.4 %
CPRT traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.26. 2,790,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.28. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.54.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
