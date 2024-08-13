Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stake Lifted by Crown Oak Advisors LLC

Crown Oak Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up approximately 4.8% of Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Copart by 9.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Copart by 44.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,602,000 after buying an additional 636,438 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Copart by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,922,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,187,000 after buying an additional 400,940 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Copart by 40.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Down 1.4 %

CPRT traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.26. 2,790,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.28. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.54.

About Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.