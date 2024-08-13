Cooper Financial Group Sells 3,535 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Argus lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.14. 1,101,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,634. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.20 and its 200 day moving average is $155.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

