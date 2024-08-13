Cooper Financial Group Sells 3,228 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.72. 7,385,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,886,470. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

