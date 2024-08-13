Cooper Financial Group Purchases 328 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

BABA stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.11. 4,623,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,520,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $96.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.77.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

