Cooper Financial Group Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,597 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of EOG traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.29. 1,088,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,652. The firm has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.36.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

