Cooper Financial Group Has $599,000 Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $57.03. 318,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $67.40.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,987.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

