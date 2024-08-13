Cooper Financial Group Buys Shares of 7,970 JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of BATS JMUB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.87. 174,930 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

