Cooper Financial Group Buys 4,463 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GILD traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $74.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,347,798. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

