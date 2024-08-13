Cooper Financial Group Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,588,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.04. The stock had a trading volume of 604,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,427. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.19.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

