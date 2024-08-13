Cooper Financial Group Acquires 299 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 84,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.5% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,084 shares of company stock valued at $19,767,092 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.94.

Get Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TMO traded up $3.15 on Tuesday, reaching $602.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,500. The firm has a market cap of $230.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $568.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.61. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $622.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.