Cooper Financial Group Acquires 290 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in Starbucks by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 9,071 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 40.2% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in Starbucks by 39.7% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 191,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 5.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,992 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $15.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.81. 111,766,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,466,104. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

