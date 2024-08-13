Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.01

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.01 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Constellation Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Constellation Brands has a payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $15.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $239.83 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.