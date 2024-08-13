Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Major Shareholder Purchases $8,060,471.68 in Stock

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma bought 825,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $8,060,471.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 198,949,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,751,033.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Drilling L.P. Arkoma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Drilling L.P. Arkoma bought 981,898 shares of Comstock Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $9,946,626.74.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of CRK traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.12. 4,584,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,945,094. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.51. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 428.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 2,161.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

