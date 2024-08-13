Compound Price Tops $42.57 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $42.57 or 0.00071494 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $356.67 million and $33.44 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,377,745 tokens. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,377,744.94182534 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 41.80202335 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 508 active market(s) with $29,697,853.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

