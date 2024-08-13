Comparing Pilgrim Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PGPM) and Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Pilgrim Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PGPM – Get Free Report) and Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pilgrim Petroleum and Viper Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pilgrim Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy 25.63% 8.46% 6.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Viper Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Pilgrim Petroleum has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pilgrim Petroleum and Viper Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pilgrim Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy $827.70 million 10.00 $200.09 million $2.72 17.20

Viper Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pilgrim Petroleum.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pilgrim Petroleum and Viper Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pilgrim Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Viper Energy 0 0 7 0 3.00

Viper Energy has a consensus price target of $43.86, suggesting a potential downside of 6.25%.

Summary

Viper Energy beats Pilgrim Petroleum on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pilgrim Petroleum

Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of crude oil and natural gas properties with proven reserves in the United States. The company holds interests in various projects located in Northwest Texas; the Electra Rework prospect located in Wichita and Willbarger Counties, Texas; and the City National Bank Discovery Well prospect located in Archer County, Texas. It also provides services to small and medium exploration and development companies. The company was formerly known as BNP Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation in July 2005. Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc. owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc. in November 2023. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

