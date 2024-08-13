Comparing Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) & Golden Sun Health Technology Group (NASDAQ:GSUN)

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) and Golden Sun Health Technology Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Laureate Education and Golden Sun Health Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laureate Education $1.55 billion 1.48 $107.59 million $0.74 19.64 Golden Sun Health Technology Group $6.34 million 2.39 -$5.79 million N/A N/A

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Sun Health Technology Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laureate Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 Golden Sun Health Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Laureate Education and Golden Sun Health Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Laureate Education presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.00%. Given Laureate Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than Golden Sun Health Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Laureate Education and Golden Sun Health Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laureate Education 12.64% 21.19% 9.41% Golden Sun Health Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Laureate Education has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of Laureate Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Golden Sun Health Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Laureate Education shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Golden Sun Health Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Laureate Education beats Golden Sun Health Technology Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. It also offers specialized courses for technical and vocational training; and senior high school. Its services are provides in Mexico, Peru, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. Laureate Education, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Golden Sun Health Technology Group

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination training, as well as other education training management services. It also provides minor language purchase service courses; and develops an artificial intelligent teaching platform. In addition, the company offers educational management and consulting services, including branding, safety management, teacher training, supervision and evaluation, rating guidance services to the kindergartens. Further, it operates tutorial centers in Wenzhou city, Hangzhou city, Zhejiang province, and Shanghai City in China. The company was formerly known as Golden Sun Education Group Limited and changed its name to Golden Sun Education Group Limited in February 2024. Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Shanghai, China.

